Joseph Justice

On August 30, 2020 Joseph Patrick Justice of Baltimore passed away. Husband of Barbara (nee Ward) Justice. Father of Michael and his wife Kathy Justice and Ann Marie Goddard and her late husband Steve. Brother of Margaret "Peg" Redmiles. He was the beloved "Pop" of Jennifer and Jason.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Wednesday, 4pm to 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 10:30am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com