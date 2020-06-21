Joseph K. Hichar II
Joseph K. Hichar II, 63, of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on June 16, 2020, after struggling with an inoperable form of cancer for more than a year. Joe graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1978. He worked for the U.S. Defense Department for over 37 years and retired in 2015 as a senior electrical engineer and technical leader. He was the recipient of numerous career-related awards. He then continued to serve the U.S. Government as a consultant for Federal Data Systems into 2019. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Clifford (Sheri) Hichar; daughter Clifford Moberg (and husband Eric) of Germantown, MD; son Joseph K. Hichar III (and wife Margaret) of Zachary, LA; and his brother Mark N. G. Hichar (and wife Shelley) of Westwood, MA.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
