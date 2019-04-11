Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Joseph Kelly Notice
On April 10, 2019, Joseph Martin Kelly, Sr; 89 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved Husband of the late Eleanor M. Kelly (nee, Morris); devoted father of Joseph M. Kelly, Jr., Sandra L. Voegele and her husband Gary; loving grandfather of Christopher M. Voegele and his wife April, Kaitlyn R. Voegele; great grandfather of Chase M. Voegele; faithful companion of Daisy the dog.A graveside service will be held at St. Johns Evangelist Long Green Valley Church Cemetery, on Monday April 15, 2019, at 1:30 PM. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019
