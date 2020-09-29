1/
Joseph Kiss
On September 26, 2020, Joseph Kiss; beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Horvath) Kiss; loving father of Joseph Kiss, Jr. and his wife Debbie, Steven Kiss and his wife Kim, and Zoltan Kiss and his wife Debbie; and dear brother of Anna Tischler. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church, 3600 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Friday, October 2 at 11am. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.

A mask must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed during the visitation, mass, and at the cemetery. For the safety of our employees, family members, and other visitors, we ask if you are not feeling well or have a cough or fever please refrain from attending any visitations, prayer services, or funeral masses. Thank you for your cooperation. Respectfully, Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
