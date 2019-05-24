A wicked sense of humor, a master do-it-yourselfer and a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather is how Joseph Kleban will be remembered by his family and friends. Joe passed away on May 9 at his home in Bradenton, FL. Born on March 7, 1948 and raised in Carteret, NJ, Joe spent his boyhood and teenage years learning construction, plumbing, electrical work and other household repairs from his father. After graduating from high school in 1966, Joe pursued a love of backstage production and design. He attended Carnegie-Mellon University, receiving BFA and MFA degrees in 1973 and 1977. Joe settled in Baltimore after graduate school and became the proud father of three - Jason (1982), and twins Eliza and Max (1987). Throughout his life, Joe the Mr. Fix-It was a walking encyclopedia to ask for quality advice about home repairs, remodeling and refurbishing. He was known to say that he could "fix everything but a broken heart." Joe retired from Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. in 2012 after 14 years as a construction project manager. On Pi Day, March 14, 2012, Joe met Karen Wise, who says they were inseparable ever since. They moved from Maryland to Florida in June 2013 and were married on March 14, 2015. They enjoyed renovating their home, traveling, spending time with family/friends, floating in the pool and laughing at silly 'Dad' jokes. Besides his wife, Karen, Joe is survived by his son Jason (wife Janece); daughter Eliza Hillis (husband Chris); son Maxwell (partner Rebekah Knoedel); granddaughters Charlotte and Layla Hillis; sister MaryAnn Rossi; nephew Fred Rossi; niece Dale Rossi Cassidy and "niece-in-law" Greg Cassidy; and stepsons Geoff and Michael Stewart. Joe was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Kleban. In lieu of flowers/gifts, please donate to Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure (abc2.org) in Joe's name. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 24 to May 26, 2019