Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
For more information about
Joseph Lotz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Lotz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph L. Lotz Notice
On March 16, 2019, Joseph L. Lotz passed away; Beloved husband of the late Carmelina J. Lotz (nee Vecchioni); Loving father of Mary Jane Moser and her husband Charles S. Moser Jr.; Cherished grandfather of Mariann Moser and Charles S. Moser III; Dear sister of Margaret A. Burns.Relative and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thurs. March 21, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:30pm. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send memorial contributions to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now