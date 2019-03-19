|
|
On March 16, 2019, Joseph L. Lotz passed away; Beloved husband of the late Carmelina J. Lotz (nee Vecchioni); Loving father of Mary Jane Moser and her husband Charles S. Moser Jr.; Cherished grandfather of Mariann Moser and Charles S. Moser III; Dear sister of Margaret A. Burns.Relative and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thurs. March 21, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:30pm. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send memorial contributions to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019