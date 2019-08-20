|
On August 18, 2019, Joseph Louis Werner, Jr., beloved husband of Peggy Daidakis Werner; devoted father of Tracy Werner Rammacca and her husband Joseph David Rammacca, and Brian Joseph Werner; cherished grandfather of Andrew Joseph Rammacca, Michael Patrick Rammacca, David Louis Rammacca, Abigail Catherine Werner, Olivia Caroline Werner, and Grace Elizabeth Werner; dear brother of James Henry Werner.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 am in the Ruck Towson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, though donations in Joseph's name to Peabody Conservatory Opera department, Everyman Theatre, or BARCs, would be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019