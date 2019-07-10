Joseph Lawrence Kuhla, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully away on Friday June 28th, 2019 in Katy, Texas. Joseph was born on August 11th, 1930 in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania to John and Anna Gresh Kuhla. In his younger years, Joseph served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Roanoke, before finding his passion in elementary physical education, in which he worked as a teacher in Baltimore, Maryland for 31 years. After happily retiring, Joseph continued to indulge in his love of sports. There was rarely a day you would not find him on a golf course. Aside from golf, he loved baseball and college basketball, and if the Baltimore Orioles or University of Maryland basketball were on tv, he was most likely watching the game. Joseph was a very religious man, a devout catholic, and served dutifully as an usher for St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air, Maryland, of which he was a member, for 40 years. Known to many as Lefty, Joseph was the kind of man few could not love. With his giving nature, affable demeanor, and fun-loving and playful banter, he brightened the lives of many he came across in his lifetime. Joseph is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Knappenberger Kuhla, brothers George Kuhla, Thomas Kuhla, Jack Kuhla, and James Kuhla. He is survived by daughter Rene Kuhla Gleespen (husband Michael Gleespen), and granddaughters Jenna Gleespen and Megan Gleespen. At his request, no services will be held. He will be interred at Bel Air Memorial Garden's in Bel Air, Maryland. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019