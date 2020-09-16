On September 14, 2020, Navy Veteran and food service entrepreneur Joseph Louis Bivona; Beloved husband of Lynn Bivona; devoted father of Noreen Bivona, Joseph W. Bivona and his wife Lisa, Louis Bivona and his wife Kathy, Tara Bivona, and the late Karen Gray; devoted grandfather of Thomas, Kelly, Chad, Robert, Charles, Louis, Mary, Anne Marie, Amanda and Vinnie and 8 great-grandchildren; loving uncle and godfather of Timothy. Also survived by many other family and friends.



The family will receive friends at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson, MD 21204 on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery.



