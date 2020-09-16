1/1
Joseph Louis Bivona
On September 14, 2020, Navy Veteran and food service entrepreneur Joseph Louis Bivona; Beloved husband of Lynn Bivona; devoted father of Noreen Bivona, Joseph W. Bivona and his wife Lisa, Louis Bivona and his wife Kathy, Tara Bivona, and the late Karen Gray; devoted grandfather of Thomas, Kelly, Chad, Robert, Charles, Louis, Mary, Anne Marie, Amanda and Vinnie and 8 great-grandchildren; loving uncle and godfather of Timothy. Also survived by many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26) Towson, MD 21204 on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
