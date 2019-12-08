Home

Joseph Louis Velky

On November 29, 2019, Joseph Louis Velky, beloved husband of the late Andrea Williams; adoring step-father of Keli Schumacher and Robert Williams; dear brother of James Velky, Jeana Marquardt, Jeff Velky, JoAnn Szarko, and the late Dona Jo Velky; loving son of the late Dr. Joe and Jean Velky; also survived by his grand-children Graham and Maya and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the MacNABB Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
