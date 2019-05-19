Joseph Ludwig Jr., a Merchant Marine veteran, passed away surrounded by family on May 16th, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born and raised in Highlandtown, Baltimore, the son of Joseph Ludwig and Elizabeth Wehner. After graduating from Kings Point U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, he served as an Assistant Engineer until the ship on which he was stationed, the S/S Lord Delaware, was damaged off the coast of Denmark and he was reassigned to the Diplomatic Corps with the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen.When he returned from Copenhagen, Joe married Gertrude Deinlein and started a family in Baltimore. He enjoyed traveling, music and theater, Baltimore sports, and cooking. He was active in the Knights of Columbus for 50 years, and served a term as Grand Knight. He was also a member of The Church of the Immaculate Conception.He is survived by his sons, Jay, Marty, and Phil Ludwig, his daughter Mary Crenson, and his grandchildren, Daryl and Leah Crenson.Memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 25, at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, at 200 Ware Avenue in Towson. A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 616 W Seminary Avenue in Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund – 615 Chestnut Avenue, Towson MD 21204. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 20, 2019