Starting in the early 1990s, Joe Dukert was a pioneer in focusing on the broad energy interrelationships among Canada, the U.S., and Mexico-considering all energy sources (from nuclear power to solar and wind), as well as energy consumption patterns and environmental effects. In 1979 he was among the first members of the International Association for Energy Economics, just after having assisted Sam Schurr in the preparation of RFF's broad-reaching book, Energy in America's Future: The Choices Before Us.
Joe served in various NCAC offices, including the presidency, before moving on to become President of USAEE-where he led efforts to establish its fiscal stability and encourage outreach to students. He conceived the idea of NCAC's annual Washington Energy Policy Forum and was pivotal in organizing the first few conferences in that popular series. He especially fostered cooperation between NCAC and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where he was simultaneously a student and a part-time lecturer. Much later, at the age of 75, he would become the oldest person ever to earn a Ph.D. from SAIS (in international relations, with a minor in economics). His doctoral dissertation at SAIS (2004) explored Creation and Evolution of North America's Gas and Electricity Regime: A Dynamic Example of Interdependence.
Joe took part in IAEE's groundbreaking visit to China in the early 1980s, meeting with the handful of energy economists who had survived Chairman Mao 's Cultural Revolution. He and other IAEE members presented papers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangchow while visiting energy facilities. Subsequently, he has been a frequent speaker at USAEE and IAEE conferences across the country and around the world.
Joe's last book (simply entitled Energy) is part of Greenwood Publisher's Business and Economics series. Contemporary examples in that book (published in 2008 and actually completed roughly a year earlier) are now out of date, but the principles and approaches it contains are still relevant.
Joe retired early in in 20 14, after 49 years as an independent energy consultant to government and industry. Prior to becoming deeply involved in nation al and international energy policy, Joe had been associated with the U.S. space program (Project Vanguard) and had held editorial positions with The Baltimore News -Post. Born in Baltimore, he served in U .S. Air Force intelligence during the Korean War after graduating magna cum laude from Notre Dame (1951). Besides studying geopolitics for a year at Georgetown, he was one of three U.S. fellowship students in the first class at Johns Hopkins ' School of Advanced International Studies in Bologna , Italy (1955-56)-receiving his M.A. from SAIS much later (1993).
Joe has visited all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries- including three trips to Antarctica and two all the way to the South Pole. He has written 10 books and numerous monographs. Topics ranged from an introductory book on nuclear energy for young people in 1962 (translated into French, Spanish, Portuguese and Tamil) to applications of thorium (in 1970 for AEC's highly regarded "Understanding the Atom" series) and a near-seminal book (with Hans Landsberg in 1981) on the differential impacts of high energy prices on various regions and income levels. On three occasions Joe drafted the final text of the document commonly identified as the U.S. National Energy Policy. Joe has long had a reputation for objectivity. As a consultant to DOE and its predecessors-the AEC and ERDA (under both parties, although he had been a Republican State Chairman and member of the Republican National Committee)-he helped develop numerous studies and reports. He has also served on advisory committees, inspection trips, and promotion panels for the State Department.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020