Joseph M. Gerald
Gerald, on July 4, 2020, Joseph Maurice, loving husband of Angela Louise (nee Fuchs) Gerald; father of Terry (Mary T) McKim (John), Brian Douglas Gerald (Terry Joyce-Gerald), Sheila A. Jones (Jeff), and William "Bill" J. Gerald (Stacey); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother of Louise Germroth, Frances Cash, Nancy Perez, Ellen Sommers, and Robert "Bob" Gerald. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
