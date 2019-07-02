|
|
On June 29, 2019, Joseph M. Hoban, beloved husband of Barbara Hoban; devoted father of Evelyn Hoban; loving grandfather of Joseph Schatz and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, July 5th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church; 1609 Kurtz Ave. Lutherville on Saturday, July 6th at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association www.APDAParkinson.org 135 Parkinson Ave.; Staten Island, NY 10305 or Gilchrist Hospice Care; 11311 McCormick Road Suite 350; Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 2, 2019