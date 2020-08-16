On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, JOSEPH M. NOLAN; beloved husband of the late Dorothy R. Nolan (nee Reynolds); devoted father of his children, Timothy J. Nolan and his wife Connie, Andrew J. Nolan and his wife Michele, and Julie N. Andrew and her husband J. Franklin; loving grandfather of David, Elizabeth, Adam, and Mary Nolan, Addison and Dorothy Emeline Andrew; cherished son of the late Anthony and Bridget Nolan (nee McDonnell).
Joseph, a Maryland native, graduated from University of Baltimore with a Law Degree. He worked for the Baltimore County Department of Permits and Licenses and retired as a Deputy Building Engineer in 1993 after 32 years of service. In retirement, Joseph was a devoted volunteer and supporter of many causes. After residing in Cockeysville for 43 years, he moved to Oak Crest Retirement Community in 2016.
Private Service with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to LighthouseMD.org
