Joseph Michael Rankin, Sr., died June 10th, 2020 at the age of 75. A resident of Westminster, MD, he was born September 11, 1944 to Carroll S. and Catherine E. Rankin, nee Leister. Survived by his wife Dorothy A. Rankin, nee Cremen, children Patrick S. Rankin, Catherine L. Krupey, nee Rankin (Michael Krupey), Darcey P. Hott, nee Rankin (Erik Hott) and Joseph M. Rankin, Jr., grandchildren Ty, Fenna, Elle, Lucy, Eliot, Savannah, and Danny. Survived by siblings Frances Eleanor Wroblewski, nee Rankin, Edward H. Rankin, Carroll S. Rankin, Jr., and Thomas V. Rankin, M.D.



Joe was a graduate of Loyola High School, Towson State College, and Johns Hopkins University with additional graduate studies at the University of Maryland. He was a man of deep faith and commitment to the Catholic Church and a lifelong volunteer with the Archdiocese of Baltimore.



Joe was an elementary school teacher, reading specialist, assistant principal, and principal with Baltimore County Public Schools. He was a gifted communicator with an affinity for puns who touched many lives with his big heart and kind manner. A funeral mass and Celebration of Life will be held toward the end of summer at a date to be announced via Facebook.



