Joseph M. Rankin Sr.
1944 - 2020
Joseph Michael Rankin, Sr., died June 10th, 2020 at the age of 75. A resident of Westminster, MD, he was born September 11, 1944 to Carroll S. and Catherine E. Rankin, nee Leister. Survived by his wife Dorothy A. Rankin, nee Cremen, children Patrick S. Rankin, Catherine L. Krupey, nee Rankin (Michael Krupey), Darcey P. Hott, nee Rankin (Erik Hott) and Joseph M. Rankin, Jr., grandchildren Ty, Fenna, Elle, Lucy, Eliot, Savannah, and Danny. Survived by siblings Frances Eleanor Wroblewski, nee Rankin, Edward H. Rankin, Carroll S. Rankin, Jr., and Thomas V. Rankin, M.D.

Joe was a graduate of Loyola High School, Towson State College, and Johns Hopkins University with additional graduate studies at the University of Maryland. He was a man of deep faith and commitment to the Catholic Church and a lifelong volunteer with the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Joe was an elementary school teacher, reading specialist, assistant principal, and principal with Baltimore County Public Schools. He was a gifted communicator with an affinity for puns who touched many lives with his big heart and kind manner. A funeral mass and Celebration of Life will be held toward the end of summer at a date to be announced via Facebook.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Joe Rankin was a assistant principal at deer park elementary where my three daughters , Allie, Mindy and April Coufal attended. He was a great person. I volunteered at school alot. He was one of the most gentle caring persons with the children that I ever knew. Very dedicated to teaching. And just large enough he didnt have to be mean to get his point across. I'm very sorry to hear of his death. Deepest sympathy to the whole family. He is a great loss to everyone I'm sure. He was a larger than life kind of person. May he rest in peace.
Alma Martin
Spouse
June 17, 2020
clearly, a lot of years have gone by, since LHS days, but I look at Joe and I do remember him. I read his very detailed obit and I see how much he has shared with all he touched. My sympathy to his extensive family and friends.
Al Koenig, LHS class of 1962
Albert Koenig
Classmate
June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020
I knew Joe through several ministries at St. John. He was always one to raise his hand when asked. I'm not surprised that I didn't know about so many of the great things written here that he accomplished because as you might expect, he never was one to talk about himself. St. John will not be the same without you Joe!
Mike HUllett
Friend
June 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences on the loss of Joe. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God grant you His love, peace, and the consolation that Joe now rests from his labors with the Lord.
Deacon Charlie Hiebler
Classmate
