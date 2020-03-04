Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church
141 N. Hickory Ave
Bel Air, MD
View Map

Joseph Maranto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Maranto Notice
Maranto, On March 1, 2020, Joseph Charles, 78, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Beverly Frances Maranto (nee Bachmann), devoted father of Joseph C. Maranto, II and Gina M. Peller & her husband Brian, loving grandfather of Emma & Zoe Peller; dear brother of Eleanor Mannone and the late Frank Mannone and Ann Hicks.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Joseph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave, Bel Air, Md. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -