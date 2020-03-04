|
|
Maranto, On March 1, 2020, Joseph Charles, 78, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Beverly Frances Maranto (nee Bachmann), devoted father of Joseph C. Maranto, II and Gina M. Peller & her husband Brian, loving grandfather of Emma & Zoe Peller; dear brother of Eleanor Mannone and the late Frank Mannone and Ann Hicks.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Joseph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 141 N. Hickory Ave, Bel Air, Md. Interment Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020