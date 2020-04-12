Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Miller Notice
On April 9, 2020, Joseph Andrew Miller passed away; devoted husband of the late Estrella Synard Miller (Boyd); beloved father of James Miller and his wife Sarah, and Diane Smith and her husband Michael; loving grandfather of Douglas (Angela) Miller, Bradley (Melissa) Miller, Brooke (Jacob) Spare, David Miller (Lizzie), Jeffrey and Shannon Smith. Great-grandfather of Austin Miller and Aubrey Spare.

Born in Nesquehoning, PA, he was son of the late Andrew and Edna Miller. He was a Corporal in the Air Guard and after WWII, he graduated from East Stroudsburg College. Following college, he moved to MD upon accepting a teaching position. He retired in 1983 from Sparrows Point High School, where he was the Science Chairman for many years.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clayton and Kenneth Miller; sister Verna Barnhart; and his in-laws, James (Jay) and Therenia Boyd.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Interment Private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -