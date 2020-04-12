|
On April 9, 2020, Joseph Andrew Miller passed away; devoted husband of the late Estrella Synard Miller (Boyd); beloved father of James Miller and his wife Sarah, and Diane Smith and her husband Michael; loving grandfather of Douglas (Angela) Miller, Bradley (Melissa) Miller, Brooke (Jacob) Spare, David Miller (Lizzie), Jeffrey and Shannon Smith. Great-grandfather of Austin Miller and Aubrey Spare.
Born in Nesquehoning, PA, he was son of the late Andrew and Edna Miller. He was a Corporal in the Air Guard and after WWII, he graduated from East Stroudsburg College. Following college, he moved to MD upon accepting a teaching position. He retired in 1983 from Sparrows Point High School, where he was the Science Chairman for many years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clayton and Kenneth Miller; sister Verna Barnhart; and his in-laws, James (Jay) and Therenia Boyd.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Interment Private. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020