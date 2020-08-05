Surrounded by his family Joseph J. Mingioni passed away on August 3, 2020; beloved husband of Margaret Mingioni (nee Ferraro); devoted father of Joseph Mingioni and his wife Toni, Mary Mingioni, Michael Mingioni and his wife Lisa, Theresa Lipka and her husband Joe; dear brother of Eleo Mingioni, Gabriel Mingioni, and the late Anthony Mingioni; cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 2 on the way. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Joseph is preceded in death by her parents Pangrazio and Blandina Mingioni.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com