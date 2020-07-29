On July 26, 2020; The Hon. Joseph N. Ingolia; beloved husband of Maxine R. Ingolia (nee Schott); devoted father of Joe Ingolia, Jr. and his spouse and Deborah Winpigler and her husband Rob; dear brother of Joy Warzecha; loving grandfather of Lauren, Lindsay, Jenn and Kati; also survived by 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday 3-6 PM. Service and interment private. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and there may be a wait to enter the building. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation, coastguardfoundation.org