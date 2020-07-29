1/
Joseph N. Ingolia
On July 26, 2020; The Hon. Joseph N. Ingolia; beloved husband of Maxine R. Ingolia (nee Schott); devoted father of Joe Ingolia, Jr. and his spouse and Deborah Winpigler and her husband Rob; dear brother of Joy Warzecha; loving grandfather of Lauren, Lindsay, Jenn and Kati; also survived by 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Thursday 3-6 PM. Service and interment private. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and there may be a wait to enter the building. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation, coastguardfoundation.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
