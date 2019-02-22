Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph ST.CLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Nelson ST.CLAIR

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph Nelson ST.CLAIR Notice
On February 19, 2019, Joseph Nelson St.Clair beloved husband of Rosemary McElroy St.Clair; dear father of Jamie St.Clair Muhly (Daniel), Katey St.Clair Earle (Garrett) and Josef N. St.Clair II (Jamie); dear grandfather of Davis, Abigail, Liam and Thomas Muhly and Gavyn, Ryan and Finn Earle. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at (10:30AM) at the Church of the Redeemer (Main Sanctuary) 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now