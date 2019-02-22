|
On February 19, 2019, Joseph Nelson St.Clair beloved husband of Rosemary McElroy St.Clair; dear father of Jamie St.Clair Muhly (Daniel), Katey St.Clair Earle (Garrett) and Josef N. St.Clair II (Jamie); dear grandfather of Davis, Abigail, Liam and Thomas Muhly and Gavyn, Ryan and Finn Earle. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at (10:30AM) at the Church of the Redeemer (Main Sanctuary) 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2019