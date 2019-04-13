|
|
On April 7, 2019 Joseph Patrick Geipe, Sr. beloved husband of the late Jane Frances (nee Sturm) Geipe. Father of Kathleen M. Geipe and her husband Lester Q. Chandler, Jr., Joseph P. Geipe, Jr. and his wife Joyce L. Geipe, Gerard N. Geipe and his wife Kelly M. Geipe and the late Christopher F. Geipe and his wife the late Paula M. Geipe. Grandfather of Erin and her husband Eric Steinberg and Joseph P. Geipe, III and his wife Sierra Geipe. Great Grandfather of Dahlia Steinberg, Bernard Steinberg and Bentley Geipe. Brother of Peggy Brinker and Larry Geipe and his wife Betty Geipe. Brother-in-law of Louise Geipe. Predeceased by siblings Katherine Stump, Patsy Peach, Jack Geipe, Nancy Geipe and Jane Geipe.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.For additional information and send online condolences visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019