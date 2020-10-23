1/1
Dr. Joseph P. Libonati
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 20, 2020, Dr. Joseph P. Libonati; microbiologist and beloved husband of Carol Libonati; loving father of Genevieve Libonati and her husband Harald Landmann, Rachel Libonati and her husband Franklin Bermeo, and Stephanie Libonati; and cherished grandfather of Rasmus Landmann; passed away. He is also survived by many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), Towson, MD 21204 where a remembrance service will begin at 3:30 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church 2801 N. Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218 on Tuesday at 10 AM. Inurnment private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Association for Parkinsons Support or Mercy High School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Service
03:30 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saints Philip and James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved