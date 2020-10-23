On October 20, 2020, Dr. Joseph P. Libonati; microbiologist and beloved husband of Carol Libonati; loving father of Genevieve Libonati and her husband Harald Landmann, Rachel Libonati and her husband Franklin Bermeo, and Stephanie Libonati; and cherished grandfather of Rasmus Landmann; passed away. He is also survived by many other family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), Towson, MD 21204 where a remembrance service will begin at 3:30 PM.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Philip and James Catholic Church 2801 N. Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218 on Tuesday at 10 AM. Inurnment private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Association for Parkinsons Support or Mercy High School.



