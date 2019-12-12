|
|
On November 25, 2019, Joseph P. Oliveto, 60, of Elkridge, passed away at Howard County General Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Joseph is survived by his father, Joseph A. Oliveto and his five siblings, Anthony Oliveto, Jean (Michael) Plants, Teresa (Stephen) Lipcsey, Nancy (John) Fama and James Nicholas (Claudia) Oliveto. Joe is also survived by his adored nieces, nephews and grandniece. He is predeceased by his mother, Shirley W. Oliveto and his sister-in-law, Betsy Oliveto.
A funeral prayer service will be held at St. Mary's of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel, MD on December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow the service in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019