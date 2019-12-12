Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Mary of the Mills Church
114 Saint Marys Pl
Laurel, MD 20707
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Mills Catholic Church
Laurel, MD
View Map
Burial
Following Services
parish cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Oliveto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Oliveto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Oliveto Notice
On November 25, 2019, Joseph P. Oliveto, 60, of Elkridge, passed away at Howard County General Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Joseph is survived by his father, Joseph A. Oliveto and his five siblings, Anthony Oliveto, Jean (Michael) Plants, Teresa (Stephen) Lipcsey, Nancy (John) Fama and James Nicholas (Claudia) Oliveto. Joe is also survived by his adored nieces, nephews and grandniece. He is predeceased by his mother, Shirley W. Oliveto and his sister-in-law, Betsy Oliveto.

A funeral prayer service will be held at St. Mary's of the Mills Catholic Church in Laurel, MD on December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow the service in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -