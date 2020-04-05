Home

JOSEPH P. REED

On March 28, 2020 Joseph "Jay" Reed passed away peacefully at his home. He is the beloved husband of Beth Reed (nee Graham) and devoted father of Nanci M. and Adam J. Reed. Loving son of Nan and the late Fountain Reed.

Services are now on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions and will be scheduled at a later date. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice, ATTN: Development Office, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or at www.gilchristhospice.org. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
