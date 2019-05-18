Our beloved father, Joseph Patrick Michael Corrigan lll of Glen Burnie, Md. and Bristow, Va. passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 91. "Pat" is predeceased by his wife, Leslee and his parents Joseph and Helen Corrigan. Pat is survived by his sister, Patricia (Charles) and six children, Colleen (Brian, deceased), Patrick, Eileen (Greg), Erinann (Jamie), Daniel (Tammie) and Leslie; eight grandchildren, Finn, Hatcher, Julianna, Ryder, Madilyn, Joseph, Colleena, Amanda (Josh), and one great grandchild, Heidi; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Pat was born and raised in Baltimore, Md. Early in his life, he attended Blessed Sacrament grade school where he met his future bride, Mary Leslee Tull in kindergarten. Pat graduated from Calvert Hall High School in Baltimore and was appointed to the United States Naval Academy in 1947. At the Academy, Pat was one of the few of his class to earn six distinguished Navy letter awards: three in baseball and three in basketball. In addition to excelling in academics, one of Pat's greatest honors at the Academy, according to Pat, was being elected by his fellow teammates - Captain of the 1951 Baseball Team. Graduating from the Naval Academy in 1951, Pat took his commission in the United States Air Force. In 1954, Pat received his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering and returned back to the Naval Academy as an instructor. Pat was then hired by Westinghouse Electric as a Government Representative for Navy Special Projects. One of the government agencies Pat worked closely with was NASA - primarily on the launching systems for early satellites. In 1961, Pat began a career with NASA that would span more than a quarter of a century. At NASA, Pat worked on over thirty space projects. He headed the Application, Technology Satellite Project (ATS), managed the Orbiting Satellite Project and was Tracking and Data Manager for SYSCOM, DATA RELAY, and ECHO communications projects. In 1986, Pat retired from NASA and received NASA's Exceptional Service Medal. After serving another ten years as a NASA consultant, Pat finally was ready to play some golf, volunteer for Meals on Wheels and spend countless hours with his grandchildren. Throughout Pat's life he was actively involved with Holy Trinity Church in Glen Burnie, Md. and volunteering with Little League baseball. Visitation will be held at Singleton's Funeral Home, 1 2nd Ave. Glen Burnie, Md. on Sunday, May 19 from 3 p.m.- 7 pm. Mass will be offered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, Md. at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Burial will follow at the Wesley Cemetery, 3239 Carrollton Rd., Hampstead, Md. followed by lunch at Fratellis Restaurant, 2315 Hanover Rd. Hampstead, Md. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 18 to May 19, 2019