Walsh, on October 28th, Joseph Patrick, husband of Deborah L. (nee McFarland) Walsh, father of Brian Walsh (Laura) and Jennifer Walsh Whalen (Wayne); grandfather of Casie and Ryan Walsh, Meghan and Tyler Whalen; brother of John and Michael Walsh. Friends may call from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31st at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Burial will be in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorials to Reese Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157 or to Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit at University of MD Hospital, 22 South Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019