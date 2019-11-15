Home

McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
410-692-6000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Life Celebration Center - Jarrettsville
1114 Baldwin Mill Road
Jarrettsville, MD 21084
Joseph Peyton Rutherford Notice
Joseph Peyton Rutherford, age 77, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on November 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Jarrettsville, MD, he was the son of the late Albert and Ruth (Harper) Rutherford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served our country in Vietnam and retired from the Harford County Government for after 50 years of service. Joseph, being a licensed horticulturist, enjoyed being in the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting.

Joseph is survived by his wife Leslie Rutherford; son, Andrew Lee (Victoria) Rutherford; and grandchildren, Samantha Rutherford, Alexander Rutherford, and Zachary Rutherford.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Matthew Peyton Rutherford, his half-brother, John Mulligan, and half-sister, Margaret Mulligan.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, MD on Monday, November 18, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the McComas Celebration of Life Center on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to The Highland School, 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
