Joe Privett, 51, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away suddenly at home on February 28, 2020.
Born in Bainbridge, MD on July 30, 1968, Joe was the son of Martha Privett and the late Roger Privett. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground but most recently provided daycare for his pride and joy, his grandson. Joe was an avid sports fanatic; a die-hard Raiders, Dodgers and Lakers fan, but will always be remembered as a devoted family man and a loving son with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.
In addition to his mother, surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Arlita Privett of Aberdeen; a son, Joey Privett and his wife Kelsey of Aberdeen; his grandson Joseph; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a multitude of friends who were like family to him.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Heart Foundation (www.childrensheartfoundation.org), 5 Revere Drive, 1 North Brook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020