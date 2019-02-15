Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Joseph Mellendick
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church of the Deaf
1040 South Beechfield Ave.
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church of the Deaf
On February 12, 2019, Joseph Robert Mellendick Jr. passed away. Beloved husband of the late Mary Mellendick; Joe is survived by his cousin, Jane Grochmal and her husband Paul and numerous other cousins and their descendants and by his brother-in-laws, Robert Stephens and his wife Stephanie and James Stephens and his wife Pamela.Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 9am - 10am at the Christ United Methodist Church of the Deaf, 1040 South Beechfield Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229, Funeral Services will follow at 10am. Interment at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the local SPCA, www.mdspca.org/give.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
