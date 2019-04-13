On April 9, 2019 "Joe", a retired Baltimore City police officer for 35 years, died at Genesis Perring Parkway Center. He was 82 years old, devoted husband for 60 years of Mary Jane (nee Schumacher), cherished father of Jennifer Dudley and loving grandfather of Jessica Dudley. He is survived by sister Julia Turek, brothers John and Jerome. Another brother, James, predeceased him. He was a 50-year member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #116, and Boumi Shriners. He was Past Patron of Towson Chapter #70 and Parkton Chapter #42, Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of FOP Lodge #3. For most of his life he was an avid bowler, both duckpins and later tenpins. He was also a catcher for many years in the Police Baseball League. He loved poker with his retired police pals and pinochle and bridge with anybody who could play. Joe donated his body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8516 Loch Raven Blvd. In lieu of flowers donations to the church or to Boumi Temple, 5050 King Avenue, in his name, would be appreciated. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary