Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Joseph Noll
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel
30 Melvin Avenue
Catonsville, MD
Joseph R. Noll Sr. Notice
On February 7, 2019; JOSEPH R. "Randy" NOLL SR.; age 93; of Catonsville passed away; beloved husband of the late Catherine Irene Noll (nee Cosgrove); loving father of Mary C. White and husband William "Rocky", Jane M. Noll, Joseph R. Noll Jr. and wife Ellen; cherished grandfather of Tracey Taylor, Andrew White, Katie Woodward, David White, Michael White, and the late Robert Armiger and great-grandfather of ten; dear brother of the late George G. Noll, Marie Yannetti, and Catherine (Kate) Frese.Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mark Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
