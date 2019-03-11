Home

Joseph Rabenau Notice
On, March 9, 2019, Joseph Anthony Rabenau, 79, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Barbara Rabenau (nee Wedin); devoted father of Anthony Joseph Rabenau, Nicole Marie Rabenau and Vincent Paul Rabenau & his wife Chrystelle; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Bayley and Alexandra Faith Rabenau; dear brother of Anita Burton and the late Marie Elizabeth Bermel. Family and friends will honor Joseph's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, 10:00 A.M., at St. Mark Catholic Church, Fallston. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2019
