|
|
Joseph E. Rooney died unexpectedly along his intrepid journey with cancer on August 20, 2019, at the age of 60. Joe was a retired Maryland State employee who worked as a financial regulator. Before he began his professional career, Joe worked in the restaurant industry, starting with his first part-time job behind the deli counter at Curran's Deli on York Road in Baltimore and then later at Gino's in York, while attending high school. Joe graduated from Towson State University in 1981. While attending Towson, he worked at the Towson Club as a dishwasher, working his way up to assistant chef, and then moved on to become the sous-chef at the Gibson Island Yacht Club in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. In 1985, Joe began his career with the State of Maryland Office of the State Bank Commissioner where he immediately became involved with the Maryland Savings and Loan Crisis. Shortly thereafter, he began handling high profile projects for the Commissioner, such as the mortgage crisis of 1987- 1988. He began supervising the Credit Union Unit by doing examinations and reviews. In 1999, the Commissioner appointed him Assistant Commissioner for Credit Union Supervisions. In 2003, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of all aspects of regulating Maryland's financial industry. From 2006 to 2012, Joe served as president of the Money Transmitter Regulators Association, a national organization of state regulators dedicated to improving supervision over the money transmission industry.
Joe was born in York, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 1959, but grew up in Baltimore with his five brothers and sisters. Joe always said he spent his childhood riding bikes and enjoying neighborhood friends, baseball, dogs and girls. After his retirement in 2017, Joe realized his life-long dream of buying an RV and traveling around the country. Joe had an exceptional love for dogs and vacationed and camped with his dogs all throughout his life. Recently, he traveled to Canada, the Great Smoky Mountains and Jacksonville, Florida with his great friend and dog, Gracie. Joe was also involved with the Greens at Smith Homeowners Association where he served as president for many years and worked to improve his neighborhood. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and continued to draw on his food preparation and cooking skills to prepare many memorable dishes for family, friends and neighbors over the years. He also enjoyed music, was a huge Genesis fan and an avid reader and coin collector.
Joe is survived by his parents, Rodney and Barbara Rooney, sisters Theresa Rooney, Mary Possidente (John), Meg Millard (Jack), Kathy Seminazzi and brother Dan Rooney (Alma); seven nieces and nephews: Emily McPhillips (Kayne), Katelyn Hiers (Jason), Bella and Sophia Possidente, Philip and Sam Rooney and Graham Millard; grand-nephew, Jespah McPhillips; grand-nieces: Rivers McPhillips and Hayden and Hope Hiers; Aunts Jeannie Rooney (Skip Blake), Myerlin Bloom; and Uncle Jack Rooney. Joe specifically requested a wake but not a funeral; the wake will be scheduled at a later date. The family encourages all who wish to commemorate Joe's life to make a donation to the MSPCA (Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019