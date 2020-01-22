Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Joseph Rucci


1927 - 2020
Joseph Rucci Notice
On January 21, 2020 Joseph Rucci passed away, he was born on September 25, 1927. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Belle Rucci. He is survived by his daughter Vonda Vovak, son-in-law Robert, grandson Greg Vovak, granddaughter-in-law Suzy and her family the Day's.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
