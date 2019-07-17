Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
1935 - 2019
Joseph S. Endslow Jr. Notice
Joseph S. Endslow, age 83, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 8, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center. Born on July 9, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph Stroup and Katherine Archer Endslow.

Joseph was a graduate of Bel Air High School, class of 1953 and the University of Maryland, College Park, MD. A veteran, Joseph was a member of the 82nd Airborne Signal BN, Fort Bragg, NC. He was a retired Ironworker, a member of the Free Masons, and a member of the University of Maryland Terrapin Club.

He is survived by sister, Katherine E. Pickett and her husband William C. Pickett, DC.; nieces Michele Jessup, Carole Coakley Schaub, Jennifer Poling, Stephany Coakley, and nephews Gregory C. Pickett and Geoffrey J. Pickett. He is also survived by his loving companion Patricia Desimone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth E. Coakley.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:30 PM. Services will be held immediately following at 7:30 PM. Interment will take place at Union Chapel Methodist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
