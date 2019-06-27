|
|
Joseph Steven Maier, born 1945 passed away suddenly June 15, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jody Preston-Maier; two stepsons: Mark and Shawn his oldest son Steve and daughter Alicia C. Moore; two sisters, Nancy M. Poe and Elizabeth A. Wynne; four brothers: Christopher, Clifford, Phillip and David Maier; two granddaughters, one grandson and a new great granddaughter as well as seven step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Robert C. Maier; his parents, Joseph and Ruth Maier-Heley; two brothers, Jeffery C. and Gregory R. Maier.
Steve was a loving, Godly man who lived a full, committed life. He will be deeply
missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at New River Retreat, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd – friends and family are welcome.
He will be interred in a private family cemetery in Fleetwood, NC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019