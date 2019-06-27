Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph S. Maier


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Joseph S. Maier Notice
Joseph Steven Maier, born 1945 passed away suddenly June 15, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jody Preston-Maier; two stepsons: Mark and Shawn his oldest son Steve and daughter Alicia C. Moore; two sisters, Nancy M. Poe and Elizabeth A. Wynne; four brothers: Christopher, Clifford, Phillip and David Maier; two granddaughters, one grandson and a new great granddaughter as well as seven step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Robert C. Maier; his parents, Joseph and Ruth Maier-Heley; two brothers, Jeffery C. and Gregory R. Maier.

Steve was a loving, Godly man who lived a full, committed life. He will be deeply

missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at New River Retreat, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd – friends and family are welcome.

He will be interred in a private family cemetery in Fleetwood, NC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.