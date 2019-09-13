|
Joseph S. Minarik, 84, of Treichlers, Lehigh Twp., has passed away. He was the husband of Joan C.B. (Beltzner) Minarik since August 10, 1963. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Stephen and Eva Minarik.
Joseph was employed as a machinist by the Mack Trucks Corp., Allentown, and Macungie. He attended Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. Joseph served honorably in the Army Air Corps.
Wife, Joan. He was predeceased by a brother, Stephen Minarik.
Private Graveside Services. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, 4th Street, Lehighton, PA 18235. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019