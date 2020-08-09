1/1
Joseph Sallese
1935 - 2020
Joseph Raymond Sallese, 85, of Dundalk, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Joe was born in Baltimore on January 19, 1935 to Carl and Angiolina (née Paladino) Sallese. He attended Patterson Park High School where he met his beloved wife, Barbara (née Bator) Sallese. They were married October 6, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church in Baltimore. Joe had a long banking career and retired from Patapsco Federal Bank in 2000. He loved a hearty meal, gathering with family and telling jokes and could often be found golfing, reading and watching the Ravens and the Orioles. He is survived by his wife, Barbara and three children, Kathy (Bill) Finke of Ocean Pines, Maryland; Patricia Altemus of Morgantown, West Virginia; and Thomas (Amy) Sallese of Baltimore, Maryland. He is also survived by grandchildren Lauren (Paul) Von Dollen, Kevin (Sarah) Finke, Andrew (Dana) Altemus, Kathleen (Thomas) Krpicak, Frank Sallese and Maria Sallese. He leaves behind six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life mass will be held on August, 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 1727 Lynch Road, Dundalk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 7, 2020
So sad to hear of Joe’s passing. He was a good friend of my parents, and always had a nice thing to say when we met occasionally. Godspeed Joe.
Kevin Greoski
Friend
