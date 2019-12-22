|
On December 19, 2019; JOSEPH SALVATORE GEPPI; beloved husband of Reva E. (Stevens) Geppi; loving father of Joanne Adamson (Bill), Paul Geppi (Karen), John Geppi (Joyce), Phillip Geppi (Teri), Maria Ann Geppi, and the late Joseph Vincent Geppi; cherished grandfather of Andrew Adamson (Kellie), Alexandra Adamson, Sarah, Hannah, Leah, Emily, Nickolas, Sophia, and Anthony Joseph Geppi.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26 from 4-6:30PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9AM, Friday, December 27 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 891 Elkridge Landing Road, Suite 150, Linthicum, MD 21090.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019