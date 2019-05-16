Joseph Robert Stanley, 89 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Nursing Home of Rising Sun, MD. Born July 1, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of late John and Breatrice Stanley. Joseph was employed as a boiler maker. He is survived by his sons, Bobby Stanley, Stephen W. Watts and Robert Stanley; his daughter, Pamela J. Wright; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Combs Stanley; daughters, Roxanna Paquett and Sheila Perkins; brother, John Stanley; and sisters, Minnie and Dorthey Stanley.Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019