|
|
Joseph F. Sumanski 71 of Scotch Plains died peacefully on Friday September 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 10 am at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church, Scotch Plains.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield NJ. A visitation will be held on Friday September 13 from 5-8pm at the Rossi Funeral Home 1937 Westfield Avenue Scotch Plains, NJ.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Maria F. (nee Oliver ). His loving children Elisa M. Inigo and husband Ivan, Frank J. and wife Lauren and Mary C.S. Fensham and husband Andrew. Joseph is also survived by 4 cherished grandchildren Carmella, Gianna, Leo and Sylvia. His daughters are also awaiting 2 more cherished additions to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019