Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 8, 2020, Joseph Robinson Barry Tubman of Baltimore, MD; beloved husband of the late Kathryn Geraghty Tubman; devoted father of J. Barry Tubman of Weston, MA and Kathryn Tubman Cameron (Patrick) of Glyndon, MD; loving grandfather of Kerry and Carolyn Cameron; dear brother of the late S. Alexander Tubman IV.



Interment private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Boys Latin School of Maryland, 822 W. Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store