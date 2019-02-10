Joseph William Halligan, of Midlothian, passed in peace on February 6, 2019, at the age of 81. Loved ones who cleared the path for Joseph are his father, Philip Halligan; mother, Mabel Halligan; and brother, Philip Halligan. Loved ones who will miss Joseph until they meet again are his wife, Stephany Halligan; son, Kevin Halligan; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Halligan Sekely and Jack Lawrence Sekely; his niece, Carol Anne Lambert; grandchildren, Joseph Halligan II, John Halligan, Brittany Halligan, Scarlett Grace Sekely and Carmen Clark. Joe was the beloved caretaker of his family, the strong silent type with unwavering loyalty and hands to always help. He grew up in Baltimore, was an altar boy, played semi-pro football, served in the National Guard and had a 35-year career with AT&T/Lucent Technologies. He and his wife, Stephany, were avid NFL fans, supporting the Baltimore Ravens, even though they wished they were still the Baltimore Colts! If football wasn't on, you could find Joe watching Cops, listening to his police scanner and making sure his family was well taken-care of. A memorial visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary