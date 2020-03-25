|
Joseph W. "Jerry" Lapides, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving son, Philip Lapides; brother, Julian L. "Jack" (Linda) Lapides; former wife, Sarah Marshall Tall; and niece, Tammy (John) Kienlen. He was predeceased by his parents, Solomon M. and Doris Racusin Lapides and sister, Myrna R. Lapides.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020