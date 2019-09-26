Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
200 Ware Ave.
Towson, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Watson Notice
On September 22, 2019, Joseph William Watson, beloved husband of Mary Louise Watson (nee Cate); devoted father of Colleen Lynn Furches and her husband Daniel, Richard Joseph Watson and his wife Gail Ann, Stephen Joseph Watson and his wife Laura-Lee, and Mary Jo Watson; dear brother of James S. Watson; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, Md, 21204, on Monday at 10AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (Beltway Exit 26) on Sunday from 5-8PM. Memorial Contributions to the Immaculate Conception Church will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now