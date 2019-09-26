|
|
On September 22, 2019, Joseph William Watson, beloved husband of Mary Louise Watson (nee Cate); devoted father of Colleen Lynn Furches and her husband Daniel, Richard Joseph Watson and his wife Gail Ann, Stephen Joseph Watson and his wife Laura-Lee, and Mary Jo Watson; dear brother of James S. Watson; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, Md, 21204, on Monday at 10AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (Beltway Exit 26) on Sunday from 5-8PM. Memorial Contributions to the Immaculate Conception Church will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019