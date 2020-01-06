|
Joseph Webbert, 61, son of Austin and Dorothy Webbert, died surrounded by loving family on January 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Towson, MD. He lived his entire life in the Baltimore area and is survived by 10 siblings: Maria, Kathy, Jim, Bob, John, Joan, David, Therese, Gina, and Chris; his best friend for over 30 years, Fred White; and his devoted caregivers for 29 years, Johnny and Denise Lyles, who loved him as a son.
Joe had a strong sense of self and was determined to make his own choices. He could tease and make mischief as well as any Webbert. Joe also had a soft side, showing deep loyalty and kindness to those he knew well. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping with the daily chores of life, including preparing food, setting and cleaning the table, folding clothes, vacuuming, and raking leaves. For fun, he enjoyed drinking soda and eating sweets, listing to music and dancing, planting flowers, bowling, playing basketball, attending baseball games, and, most especially, visiting with his family. He liked to go outside for walks, long car drives, and trips. Joe enjoyed dressing well and looking sharp.
Joe's success in the most important aspect of life-forming and maintaining loving relationships-is particularly remarkable given the challenges he faced early in life. Because of his Down Syndrome, as a child Joe was denied all access to a public education and subjected to inhumane conditions at Rosewood State Hospital. Fortunately, as an adult, Joe was able to live a good life, in large part because of the tireless love and support he received from his brother Bob Webbert and sister-in-law Barbara Webbert. One small example is that they hosted Joe at their home for Thanksgiving dinner for 37 years in a row. And, Joe was blessed by having Johnny and Denise Lyles nurture him in an ideal home setting for most of his adult life.
Visitation at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday January 7 from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM. The funeral Mass will be on Wednesday January 8 at 10 AM at St. Ursula's Church, 8801 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234. Joe will be buried alongside his parents, who predeceased him, at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
Contributions in his honor may be made to eMerge, Inc. (serving individuals with disabilities), https://emergeinc.org/donate/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 6, 2020