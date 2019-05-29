On May 25th, 2019, Joseph A. Webster passed away. Joe was a past Master of Howard Masonic Lodge #101. Joe was an avid golfer, fan of the Orioles, Ravens, and a world traveler. He even took his travels to Wyoming where he would dig up fossils as an amateur paleontologist. At the Baltimore Science Center Joe was the "Resident Dinosaur expert." Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn. Joe is survived by a loving family. His children Kathleen Waldron and her husband Arthur, and Steve Webster and his wife Marcy. Joe was known as G-pop to: Arthur Waldron III, and his wife Laura, Nicole Waldron and her fiancé Chad Camper; and to his great grandchildren, Lexi, Cassie, Myla Rose, and Hartley, Joe was known as both GG-pop and cheesy pop. Joe is also survived by his lifelong friend Gloria Beall, and godson, Chuck Beall, as well as his cats Missy and Fusty.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Hubbard Funeral Home, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21229. A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 30th at Ferndale United Methodist at 9:30am with entombment to follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary