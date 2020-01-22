Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea)
7401 Belair Rd.
View Map
Joseph Westerman Notice
On January 18, 2020, Joseph J., beloved husband of Barbara, (nee Cimino), devoted father of Raymond Krieger, Sandy Dickerson and Joseph J. Westerman, Jr.; loving grandfather of Rachael, Amanda, Miranda Ryanne and Grayson; dear brother of George, Charles, Bobby and Frances.

Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 1:00 PM. Interment Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
