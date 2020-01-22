|
On January 18, 2020, Joseph J., beloved husband of Barbara, (nee Cimino), devoted father of Raymond Krieger, Sandy Dickerson and Joseph J. Westerman, Jr.; loving grandfather of Rachael, Amanda, Miranda Ryanne and Grayson; dear brother of George, Charles, Bobby and Frances.
Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 1:00 PM. Interment Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020