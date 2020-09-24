On September 22, 2020, Joseph William Mosmiller passed away; Beloved husband of 50 years to the late Clare Mosmiller; Loving father of Sheila Vidmar (Jim), Susan Elliott (Jim), John Mosmiller (Betsy), and Mark Mosmiller; Cherish grandfather of Carolyn Vidmar (Andrew Brunk), Eleanor Vidmar, Jack Elliott, Grace, Allison, Lindsey, Maureen, Shannon, Katherine, and Meghan Mosmiller. Dear brother of Charles "Skip" Mosmiller, and Thomas Mosmiller of CA; Also survived by nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Elizabeth's Rehabilitation and Nursing Home Center, 3320 Benson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store